Halloween has seen all different types of weather

Weather history ranges from pleasant to spooky
Historical weather stats during Halloween.
By Cody Barnhart
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is the time of year when days get shorter, nights get colder, and weather patterns change more often than previous months.

During 2011, a historic snowstorm impacted the region just days before Halloween, leaving behind cold holiday for trick or treating and celebrations to take place. You can read more below on how that unique storm developed and blanketed local decorations with a fresh snowpack.

Near Halloween Snowstorm of 2011
Shoveling snow

From cold to warm, Halloween has seen a wide variety of temperatures and weather patterns. During the 2018 celebration, October featured a warm forecast for late month, including plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures into the 60s during the day.

However, 2019 proved to be more dangerous with severe weather across the region. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Rockingham County near the Timberville and New Market areas. You can find all of the details on this hazardous holiday here.

Moving forward into 2022, the forecast featured more light rain across the region but no severe weather. However, fog was a dominating headline overnight into the first of November, leading to dangerously low visibility to begin the new month.

With several types of weather seen over the last few years, Halloween 2023 is forecasted to be picture perfect! Temperatures will be chilly dropping through the 40s during the evening and remaining dry with mostly cloudy skies.

A chilly evening for Trick or Treating.
A chilly evening for Trick or Treating.(whsv)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

