Harrisonburg business reflects on hosting RVs overnight

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harvest Hosts is a community of small and local businesses nationwide, including the Friendly City, that host recreational vehicles and mobile homes overnight.

Shenandoah Heritage Market on South Main Street says they are enjoying being a part of the arrangement, and explained how it works.

“The agreement with Harvest Host is you have to be a member, but the agreement is that you you can park here for free — but you asked to spend at least $25 within the establishment that you stay at,” Shenandoah Heritage Market Co-Owner Brenda Judy said.

Judy says October is her busiest time for HarvestHosts, followed by December and November, and says she has enjoyed seeing the business it has brought.

“I just see our parking lot being filled I do allow Seven. I’ve had as many as eight here at night. Just people coming back because they do love what we have to offer for us. It’s brought new people it’s brought repeat people,” Judy said.

Shenandoah Heritage Market will allow guests to bring generators, with discretion, being that the success of the HarvestHosts partnerships continues in the winter season.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

