Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

‘It was an evil act’: Man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend with zip tie

Police say 60-year-old Dennis Sheppard used a zip tie to suffocate his girlfriend Jyra Holmes.
Police say 60-year-old Dennis Sheppard used a zip tie to suffocate his girlfriend Jyra Holmes.(JPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Jefferson Parish judge handed down a life sentence to Dennis Sheppard on Monday, Oct. 30, for the murder of his girlfriend.

Police say 60-year-old Dennis Sheppard used a zip tie to suffocate his girlfriend Jyra Holmes on Nov. 2, 2020, during a domestic dispute at her apartment in Harvey.

Witnesses told police they observed Sheppard tightening the zip tie and pushing Holmes to the ground.

After the act, District Attorney Paul Connick says Sheppard was quoted by two witnesses as saying, “She wanted me dead; now she’s dead.”

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Holmes’ body in the driveway with a zip-tie around her neck.

Three days later, the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force arrested Sheppard in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

On Sept. 28, a Jefferson Parish jury convicted Sheppard of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of probation, parole, or sentence suspension. The jury reached a verdict after 36 minutes of deliberation.

During the sentencing, Holmes’ twin sister delivered emotional victim-impact testimony, denouncing Sheppard’s actions as evil.

“I hope the only mercy you get for the rest of your life is the mercy you showed my sister,” she said.

Judge June Berry Darensburg of the 24th Judicial District Court dismissed the defense’s requests for a new trial and post-verdict judgment of acquittal.

“She had a full life ahead of her; she was very young,” Judge Darensburg said. “To take someone’s life, I would have to agree with the impact testimony: It was an evil act.”

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash leaving one dead and...
Fatal crash in Harrisonburg: one dead, two injured
Man arrested after reportedly trying to enter dorm at JMU
Fresh October snow
Remembering the late October almost Halloween snow in 2011
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti, left, and Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne shake...
No. 25 James Madison wins 11th in a row, holding off Old Dominion 30-27
The Virginia Department of Forestry says firefighters are battling a wildfire near the...
Firefighters fighting wildfire near SNP

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
Police investigating death of US ice hockey player from skate blade cut in English game
FILE - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Brian...
Matthew Perry mourned by ‘Friends’ co-stars: ‘We are all so utterly devastated’
Those who knew her describe Sara as a beloved friend beyond comparison.
Softball player killed in Vine Street crash remembered
The Arcadia Project received grant funding for harmful material clean-ups as they prepare for...
The Arcadia Project receives grant funding for harmful material clean-up
The Inflation Reduction Act that was passed in 2022 is in full effect — one task being to lower...
Nonprofit group touring the nation to help Medicare enrollment