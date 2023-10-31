JMU’s Brown, Sarratt turning into formidable duo at wide receiver

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Remember during preseason camp at James Madison when everyone wondering who would start opposite Reggie Brown at wide receiver?

That feels like a distant memory.

Saturday night against Old Dominion was proof of that.

Brown caught nine passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Opposite him, Elijah Sarratt caught eight passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.

It marked just the second time in JMU’s FBS history that a pair of receivers surpassed 100 receiving yards.

“[Elijah] making plays out there makes it easier for me because they don’t have to double me,” said Brown during his postgame press conference. “They’ll have to do something with both of us. I feel like us just dominating, it’s going to help our offense elevate every week. We’re just going to keep getting better.”

Sarratt, who’s eight catches was a career high, has recently emerged in the JMU offense. He has at least five catches in four straight games and has caught a touchdown pass in three of the last four games.

The transfer from Saint Francis credits his success to the attention Brown draws from defenses.

“I tell him each week. Keep going. Keep going bro,” said Sarratt. “You’re making it easier for me while you getting all these yards. Teams going to focus on you leave me open. I want to be able to perform like I am if I have a dude like that beside me balling like that.”

While the passing game has made strides in recent weeks, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti mentioned in the postgame press conference that he believes the passing game can still improve.

Brown agrees.

“We still haven’t played out best game yet,” said Brown.

Wyatt out indefinitely

Through a JMU spokesperson, Curt Cignetti announced on Monday afternoon left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt is out indefinitely with an injury.

Wyatt got injured late in the first half of Saturday’s win on an Old Dominion interception return late in the first half.

During Saturday’s postgame press conference, Cignetti indicated Wyatt would be ready for Saturday’s game against Georgia State.

JMU’s depth at offensive line is already tested after right tackle Nick Kidwell was lost for the season after the first play of the game at Utah State.

