Keeping Halloween inclusive for all kids

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For kids with developmental disabilities, Halloween can be a difficult time.

According to the CDC, around one in six children have developmental disabilities. These can range from fine motor skills impairment to diabetes and sensory processing disorders. Kids with these conditions often have to find ways to enjoy Halloween the untraditional way like able-bodied kids can.

Ashley Riha is an occupational therapist at James Madison University. She said being understanding and not placing the same standards on every child can help keep the holiday inclusive.

”Kids come up to the door and maybe they are a little bit older or if they don’t say trick or treat or don’t make eye contact, those things may be difficult for them,” Riha said. “If you see a kid who maybe is grabbing too much candy, a lot of our kids have difficulty with that fine motor control.”

Kids with sensory processing disorder can often be overstimulated whilst doing large activities like trick-or-treating. Whether it’s flashing lights, jump scares or loud noises, limiting these stimulants can help make a porch a safe space for these children.

Taylor Mahanna, another occupational therapist at JMU, said educating children and families of different developmental disabilities will help make the holiday easier. Also, she said it can help families prepare whether they are walking with the children or giving them candy.

“Educating all of our kids on how people’s brains work differently so they are prepared,” Mahanna said. “Also, educating our kids who might be on the spectrum or have sensory processing difficulties on what they can expect is one good way to promote inclusivity.”

For parents with neurodivergent children, both Mahanna and Riha emphasized the importance of knowing their triggers and limiting exposure to them can help their kids feel safe. For parents who suspect their child might have a developmental disability, here are some resources that can be used to get the correct care.

Developmental disabilities are not limited to just mental and social disabilities. Physical disabilities including fine motor skills, speech impairment and diabetes are as well. For kids with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, overeating candy can lead to high blood sugar and health problems.

Holly Huffman, certified diabetes care and education specialist at Sentara RMH, said taking away Halloween activities can both emotionally harm them and put the child in physical danger as well.

”If you restrict your child completely, the research says your child can actually sneak candy and it be worse,” Huffman said. “If you talk to your child ahead of time and figure out a plan like ‘Hey I’ll have ten pieces of candy that are my favorite and we can donate the rest.”

Huffman said coloring books, pencils and other physical items can be good replacements for candy for kids on Halloween. She said making the holiday more about the costumes and trick-or-treating rather than the candy not only helps the kids understand their condition but lets them enjoy the holiday like any able-bodied child.

Huffman emphasized that a child who has type 1 or type 2 diabetes does not have to be completely removed from candy. She said these kids can enjoy the sweet treats, but parents need to know how much sugar they are consuming and how much insulin the child would need. Here is a list of common Halloween candy carbs amount that parents/guardians can use.

For any family that is trick-or-treating, here are some tips and tricks to help keep children safe on Halloween.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.