Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly trying to enter dorm at JMU
62-year-old Richard Brunk of Weyers Cave was arrested last June for the alleged murder of his...
Man charged with attempted murder for hire plot against Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney
Those who knew her describe Sara as a beloved friend beyond comparison.
Softball player killed in Vine Street crash remembered
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash leaving one dead and...
Fatal crash in Harrisonburg: one dead, two injured
The Virginia Department of Forestry says firefighters are battling a wildfire near the...
Firefighters fighting wildfire near SNP

Latest News

Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, testifies during a Senate...
Senate confirms Jacob Lew as US ambassador to Israel
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Prosecutors: Michigan Supreme Court decision closes door on criminal prosecutions in Flint water scandal