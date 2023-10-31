Nonprofit group touring the nation to help Medicare enrollment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit advocacy group, “Protect Our Care”, is touring the nation to help people enroll in Medicare.

“Insulin cost will be capped at $35 per month, vaccines like shingles will be free, and drug companies cannot hike drug cost beyond the rate of inflation,” ProtectOurCare Spokesperson Katie Baker said.

Open enrollment for Medicare expires on December 7 of this year, and the Medicare-a-Van team says they want to get as many seniors informed about the new benefits before open enrollment ends.

The Inflation Reduction Act that was passed in 2022 is in full effect — one task being to lower prescription drug prices.

“Healthcare is a human right no one should have to live with making tough decisions between buying their medication and eating — that doesn’t even sound real, but it is,” Harrisonburg’s Mayor Deanna Reed said.

Some people are saying Medicare can be a lifesaver.

“My divorce was a ‘qualifying event’ that would allow me to switch from Medicare Advantage to original Medicare. I was willing to pay a monthly premium for original Medicare in exchange for full medical coverage of even a catastrophic illness,” New Medicare Beneficiary Betty Tabony said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.