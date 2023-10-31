October 2023 Weather Headlines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The month of October brought big temperature swings as several cold fronts ushered in a fall chill, but there was also record-breaking warmth.

FIRST WIDESPREAD FREEZE

A cold front the weekend of October 20th-22nd brought a big cool down to start the following week.

The morning of October 23rd, most of our viewing area woke up to temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s leading to our first major freeze of the season.

No changes to the forecast tonight. Staying very cold overnight and clear with cold alerts 2-10am into Monday. Warming up nicely by afternoon but Monday night will be cold again, possibly more frost. Much warmer the rest of the week after the next few nights! pic.twitter.com/vhZZcISzfS — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) October 23, 2023

AUGUSTA COUNTY EARTHQUAKES

In the span of eight days, three earthquakes were confirmed in the Stuarts Draft area.

The source of the boom and the shaking last night was in fact an earthquake in Stuarts Draft, VA.

it was a 2.2 and very shallow which is why you felt it. When I initially checked USGS around 8 it was not listed at that time. This will show up on the WHSV weather app under radar pic.twitter.com/tibb2A3ytg — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 16, 2023

The quakes ranged from a 2.2 magnitude to a 2.4 and after looking at the cluster of earthquakes, Dr. Eric Pyle, a professor of geology and environmental science at JMU, hypothesizes there could be another subsurface fault near Stuarts Draft.

DROUGHT WORSENING

The month of October was very dry, unfortunately exacerbating the ongoing drought. As of the latest drought monitor, several counties continue to be in a severe drought.

The rainfall totals for the month were meager, just 0.30″ for Harrisonburg.

Maximum high temperature and rainfall totals for the month. (Maxuser | WHSV)

RECORD-SETTING WARMTH

The last week of October was very warm with several well-above average temperature days. The high temperature on Saturday, October 28th also set a new record of 83°, beating the previous record of 82 in 2014.

This past weekend was VERY warm for late October but it was also record-setting! Our high of 83° Saturday broke the record for the day and Sunday's high tied the record too pic.twitter.com/vNcmfYD5S0 — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) October 30, 2023

COOL DOWN FOR HALLOWEEN

Following the warm week leading up to Halloween, a cold front Monday, October 30th brought big changes to the area.

Temperatures went from well-above average over the weekend to well-below average by October 31st. The forecast highs for Halloween were 47-50. The average high is 62.

Trick-or-treaters you'll want to have that jacket with your costume this evening🍬

A chilly evening ahead but at least we won't have the wind. Breeze picks up overnight and quite the cold start tomorrow morning, temps rising into the 30s but feeling like the 20s during the AM 🥶 pic.twitter.com/eXbAmkHBak — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) October 31, 2023

The chilly Halloween will be followed by a blustery first day of November.

FALL FOLIAGE

Despite the ongoing drought, the fall foliage has been vibrant and beautiful this year. Now as most of our area is past peak, check out some of our viewer-submitted pictures below.

