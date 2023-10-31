October 2023 Weather Headlines
The month brought big temperature swings due to strong fall cold fronts
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The month of October brought big temperature swings as several cold fronts ushered in a fall chill, but there was also record-breaking warmth.
FIRST WIDESPREAD FREEZE
A cold front the weekend of October 20th-22nd brought a big cool down to start the following week.
The morning of October 23rd, most of our viewing area woke up to temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s leading to our first major freeze of the season.
You can read more about the widespread freeze here.
AUGUSTA COUNTY EARTHQUAKES
In the span of eight days, three earthquakes were confirmed in the Stuarts Draft area.
The quakes ranged from a 2.2 magnitude to a 2.4 and after looking at the cluster of earthquakes, Dr. Eric Pyle, a professor of geology and environmental science at JMU, hypothesizes there could be another subsurface fault near Stuarts Draft.
You can find more information on these earthquakes below.
Augusta County Earthquakes
DROUGHT WORSENING
The month of October was very dry, unfortunately exacerbating the ongoing drought. As of the latest drought monitor, several counties continue to be in a severe drought.
The rainfall totals for the month were meager, just 0.30″ for Harrisonburg.
RECORD-SETTING WARMTH
The last week of October was very warm with several well-above average temperature days. The high temperature on Saturday, October 28th also set a new record of 83°, beating the previous record of 82 in 2014.
COOL DOWN FOR HALLOWEEN
Following the warm week leading up to Halloween, a cold front Monday, October 30th brought big changes to the area.
Temperatures went from well-above average over the weekend to well-below average by October 31st. The forecast highs for Halloween were 47-50. The average high is 62.
The chilly Halloween will be followed by a blustery first day of November.
FALL FOLIAGE
Despite the ongoing drought, the fall foliage has been vibrant and beautiful this year. Now as most of our area is past peak, check out some of our viewer-submitted pictures below.
