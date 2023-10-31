Cream of the Crop
O’Regan hopeful Bristow receives waiver from NCAA

James Madison's Hevynne Bristow looks on during a women's basketball practice on Oct. 24, 2023
James Madison's Hevynne Bristow looks on during a women's basketball practice on Oct. 24, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the James Madison women’s basketball team goes through preseason camp, Hevynne Bristow has wowed her teammates and the coaching staff.

However, whether she’ll be able to make an impact in games this season is still up in the air.

Bristow transferred from Ohio State during the summer. Since she’s transferring for a second-time, Bristow has had to apply for a waiver to the NCAA for immediate eligibility this upcoming season. The NCAA continues to review Bristow’s case and no timetable has been offered by the organization.

JMU head coach Sean O’Regan admitted it’s frustrating not knowing if he’ll have Bristow available or not with the regular season a week away.

“You’re not talking about a seventh or eighth man if she’s eligible. If she’s eligible, she’s a focal point of what we’re trying to do,” O’Regan told WHSV. “It’s hard for me but right now, we got to proceed like she’s not on our team because if we play the game today, she can’t play.”

Last season, Bristow played in 29 games at Ohio State, averaging 10.5 minutes per game. However, she’d play a much bigger role at JMU if granted eligibility.

O’Regan said during his Monday media availability that he believes a decision will be made one way or another by the NCAA during November.

