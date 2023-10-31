Page County Board of Supervisors holds special meeting moving forward on multiple items

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Board of Supervisors had a special meeting Monday night to take action on three items the board has been discussing for weeks.

A banquet hall, elderly tax rates and plastic bag taxes were the three items on the agenda.

The first item on Monday’s agenda was a special use permit for a banquet hall and event facility.

At the public hearing earlier this year, some neighbors were concerned about the noise this venue could bring and traffic on the road.

However, others stated they needed a facility like this in the county.

”I think a lot of the concerns that have been vetted by the neighbors, I understand, I get it I was fortunate enough to build in a landowners association we’ve got our challenges like everybody else does but it kind of limits what can happen in that neighborhood and this is not the situation we have for that,” Mark Stroupe, Page County supervisor said.

After more time to consider and answer questions, they made a final vote on this item, the board voted 1-3 to deny the special use permit with two supervisors abstaining from the vote.

The next item discussed was the elderly tax rate.

The board voted to send the ordinance for establishing taxes for elderly residents with the median income to a public hearing.

That will he held on Dec 4.

Finally, after months of talks back and forth, a decision has been made regarding plastic bag taxes in Page County.

The Page County Board of Supervisors voted to deny the plastic bag tax at Monday night’s special meeting.

The tax would’ve been five cents per plastic bag with one cent going back to the business and four going back to the county for environmental projects.

However, supervisors noted it would be difficult to implement with many small businesses in the county and they don’t want to continue taxing residents.

”It only eliminates the final bag, not all the plastic that’s in between the products are wrapped in plus the fact that a lot of the tourists and all come in may very well have their things that they’re carrying in here in plastic bags but they’re going to leave them here probably and not take them with them,” Allen Louderback, Page County supervisor said.

The board voted to deny the plastic bag tax in Page County 5-1.

