Rockingham County seeks feedback on transportation needs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The county is partnering with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation for a feasibility study to see how public transportation could help county residents.

“Over the summer the Board of Supervisors had attended several meetings with some community groups like Valley Interfaith Action, and this opportunity through the Department of Rail and Public Transit was highlighted. The board agreed to go ahead and participate in a grant to study the need for a public transit system in the county,” said Rockingham County Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong.

The county is asking residents to complete an online survey to determine the demand for public transit in the county, which areas of the county have the greatest need for more transit options, and what type of transportation would benefit the county most.

“This is just a way to basically find out what the need is in the community for enhanced public transit options. How many people are out there who essentially need help getting out and about in the county?” said Armstrong.

Armstrong said while he hasn’t heard of there being a massive need for public transit in the county he knows there are people out there who could use it.

“I have heard occasionally that there are difficult situations for folks in the outer-lying areas of the county. It’s a big county and they do need help getting into town or getting to the hospital, so that’s what our hope is to find out what that population is like,” he said.

Armstrong said something that could come out of the survey is an expansion of the county’s existing resources.

“VPAS is one of those, Valley Program for Aging Services, I would hope that it would kind of include the growth or enhancement of some of the existing options not just bringing in new transit systems into the county,” he said.

The draft report from the survey results will be available to the public from Dec. 4-15 and the county will host a public workshop on the subject at the county administration center on Dec. 12.

“We’ll basically be communicating the draft results to the public to kind of take a chance to show them where we are at with the survey results and what the preliminary results are indicating,” said Armstrong.

The online survey will be available through Monday, Nov. 6. You can fill it out here.

