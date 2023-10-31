Cream of the Crop
Softball player killed in Vine Street crash remembered

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 18-year-old Sara Monger lost her life in a fatal crash on Vine Street over the weekend. Those who knew her describe Sara as a beloved friend beyond comparison.

Sara grew up in Elkton and graduated from East Rockingham High School. People say what they’ll miss most about Sara is her pure spirit.

“You could just point her out and she’s just an amazing soul blessed person she always had a friend with her you never see her alone,” Sara’s Friend and Teammate Samantha Hensley said.

Those who knew Sara describe her as a ray of sunshine and go-to person when times were bad.

She was gearing up for her first softball season at EMU, and teammates say they are playing for her this season.

“I know the girls will be talking about her. I will be talking about her. It will never be a disappearing memory for the season. It would actually be a catalyst for our season. Really miss you Sara — we’ll miss you for a very long time,” Hensley said.

