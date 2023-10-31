Cream of the Crop
Staunton City Council grants organization tax exemption status

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A few months ago, the city discovered that they had been mistakenly listing Valley Supportive Housing as tax exempt, when they were not.

Executive Director, Lou Siegel, said they are relieved and grateful that city council granted them tax exemption.

“We have been operating as if we were tax exempt and now we have been declared tax exempt by city council, it allows us to keep operating as we have,” said Siegel.

If the city had not granted them tax exemption, Siegel said they would of had to change its business model. It would of had to raise the rent prices for tenants, and search more for grant opportunities to help support the property taxes, according to Siegel

”When we and the city discovered it was under dispute it has been a tension building situation for us,” said Siegel.

Siegel said they will not have to pay any previous taxes, which would settle a possible $85,000 situation for Valley Supportive Housing.

