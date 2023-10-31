Town of Toms Brook urging Shenandoah County Supervisors to deny apartment proposal

TOMS BROOK, Va. (WHSV) - Residents and town leaders from the Town of Toms Brook are hoping that Shenandoah County will shoot down a proposed development just outside of its town limits. A developer is seeking a special use permit to build two three-story apartment buildings totaling 72 units on a Shenandoah County Property.

“As a council, we distributed the information to every house in the town two weeks ago. I spoke with several people as we were delivering them door-to-door and there wasn’t anyone who supported it. I didn’t speak to anyone at all who said this is an okay idea,” said Toms Brook Mayor Lisa G. Currie.

While the property the apartments would be built on is located in the county it is only accessible through a property in the town off of its Main Street. The properties are owned by the same person.

Currie and the rest of the town’s leaders are urging the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors to deny the special use permit for a multitude of reasons. One of which is the congestion they say it would bring to Main Street.

“When the Interstate has an accident, which is any day that ends with Y, all that traffic comes onto this road. I can’t get out of my driveway and then you’re going to add additional traffic here with no additional support,” said Currie. “The county residents will pay for additional policemen, they will pay for additional fire and rescue, paramedics cost lots of money, and so it will impact the whole county not just the town.”

Most of Toms Brook’s emergency services are covered by the County, the town itself only has a single police officer whose salary is split between the county and town. It also has a completely volunteer fire department. If approved, the apartment complex could double the town’s population size, currently around 300 people.

“Toms Brook is the only Toms Brook in the entire world and we are one of the smallest incorporated towns in the State of Virginia. We like that claim to fame and that singularity so even in our comprehensive plan we have said this is what we want to remain,” said Currie. “Most of the property in town is single-family homes, there is not another three-story apartment building except on the north end of Strasburg and the south end of Woodstock. So putting it here in the middle of a small town is not a good idea.”

Currie said the town doesn’t have the infrastructure to support the growth and that the apartments would burden county taxpayers.

“This will impact the schools. The schools at the northern end of the county have been overcrowded since the 1990s and it’s apartment houses so of course they’re going to have more children,” she said. “It will impact the water and sewer, the water and sewer is owned by the county so anybody who lives in the Maurertown-Toms Brook Sanitary District will have their taxes increase because the water and sewer system will have to be enlarged.”

Currie said that the town wants to see the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation take over the property as it has historical significance; prior to the COVID pandemic, that was the plan. Currie said that the developer has not spoken with the town and has not included it in any conversations about the apartment proposal.

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission will hold a joint public hearing on the matter on Thursday, Nov. 2.

