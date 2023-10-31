Cream of the Crop
Waynesboro City Council allows WARM to expand occupancy of house

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council approved the conditional use permit for Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry or WARM.

Brian Edwards, Acting Executive Director, said WARM will be adding another room in the Ruth Van Cleve Anderson House, to house another family.

The house is transitional housing for women and children for up to six months, and there is a waiting list of about 5 to 10 families.

“The availability of vacancy does not come around too often so that is why we make it important to take the time to find the right folks or the right family to come in and that they know what our program entails,” said Edwards.

The permit allows WARM to increase the maximum opponency for the house, according to Edwards.

Edwards said the increased occupancy does not only apply to residents living in the house. It applies to the volunteers, churches, board members, and maintenance workers going in or around the house.

”We realized when we were counting numbers that we were kind of pushing our maximum occupancy and we did not want to violate the city code,” said Edwards.

Edwards said the goal is to get the room ready in the next couple of weeks, but they want to make sure the room is completely ready before a family moves in.

