WHSV Preview of the Virginia 36th district delegate race

Augusta County, Va. (WHSV) - 36th district Republican incumbent Ellen Campbell faces Democratic challenger Randall Wolf for the delegate seat.

After redistricting in the Commonwealth, former 24th district incumbent Ellen Campbell will now run for the 36th district seat after her special election late last year. The special election comes after her late husband’s death in late 2022. Her husband, Ronnie Campbell, previously held the delegate seat.

Randall Wolf is a returning challenger for Virginia offices. Running against Virginia Senator John Avoli in the 20th district race in 2021, now faces another incumbent in his campaign for office. Wolf is a board member of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and helped found the Bike Box of the Blue Ridge.

When asked about their top goals if they were to be elected to office, both of them had concerns about financial issues. However, they both have differing top issues to resolve.

”Inflation is impacting all of us. I go to the grocery store and I am a family of one and it impacts me. The taxes, the inflation, all those things it is like a perfect storm right now happening to people here in Virginia,” Campbell said.

”Affordable housing, we just don’t have enough of it. We don’t have enough stock. That’s affecting businesses settling here because they don’t know where their employees would live. Affordable housing is also something that we really need to address,” Wolf said.

Campbell said her time as an incumbent helped her connect with the constituents and learn what problems they want to be addressed.

“When you go put gas in the car you feel the pain. When you go to the grocery store you feel the pain. People are concerned about their kids and being able to afford their education. There all things, really basic things that we should provide for the constituents it’s our number one job,” Campbell said.

Wolf brings new ideas and new goals, hoping to help people in the education field get bigger paychecks.

“Funding and supporting public schools, which I’m all in on. I want to extend and say sometimes we only talk about teacher pay. We need to pay cafeteria workers, people cleaning the schools and teacher aids. Everyone involved in educating our children,” Wolf said.

Along with school funding, Wolf believes communities are locked from community growth. He said sidewalks, bike lanes and other alternative forms of transportation are things the 36th district is lacking.

“There’s no shared use path in the roads. There’s no place in the community for people to go out and get to know each other as neighbors. Everything is designed primarily to go in your car and drive someplace to get a cup of coffee. Drive someplace to do something. We need to design neighborhoods that encourage people to go out and walk,” Wolf said.

For Campbell, the public’s view on the education system is something she wants to improve. She said the people she’s talked to have asked for improvements to the curriculum in schools.

“A lot of scrutiny on the education system. I think people want to know that their kid is going to school and taught this rigorous curriculum. Also, that they are getting a good solid foundation from school,” Campbell said.

