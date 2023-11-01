Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Drivers get fireworks show on highway after truck crashes into trailer full of fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu fireworks display. (Source: Ryan Kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A collision on a Canadian highway outside of Vancouver resulted in an hour-long light show Thursday night after the crash caused a cargo of fireworks to ignite.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the crash happened when a semitruck collided with a parked pickup truck that was towing a trailer full of fireworks.

Multiple reports said the crash caused the fireworks to go off which resulted in flashes and explosions above the highway.

A portion of Highway 1 was closed for about an hour until the fireworks eventually stopped.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to the hospital with the crash remaining under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Those who knew her describe Sara as a beloved friend beyond comparison.
Softball player killed in Vine Street crash remembered
62-year-old Richard Brunk of Weyers Cave was arrested last June for the alleged murder of his...
Man charged with attempted murder for hire plot against Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say
The 611 was repaired in less than 24-hours after crew members realized there was a problem.
611 engine repaired for final weekend of excursions
Marty Seibel is the founder of Black Raven Paranormal based out of Staunton.
Talking with a Staunton paranormal investigator

Latest News

President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Biden and the first lady will travel to Maine to mourn with the community after the mass shooting
A fan attending the James Madison football game used a clever sign to tell her mom she was...
Fan creates sign at JMU Football game announcing pregnancy
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ by Sam Bankman-Fried; defense lawyer says he’s no monster
A former athlete at Homer High School, Hetrick played volleyball, softball, and basketball.
Family mourns woman killed in ‘suspicious’ accident involving boyfriend, police say
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Former officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder expected to change plea in federal court