Fauntleroy passes historic milestone for Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Eagles are coming off a dominant win over Ferrum, in a game that made a mark on the Bridgewater record books.

Junior running back Kennedy Fauntleroy passed 1000 rushing yards on Saturday, becoming the first Eagle since 2014 to achieve that feat. With two games left in the regular season, Fauntleroy has racked up 1048 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

“That’s really special for him to have an individual accomplishment,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “It takes a team to get there and I thought we were really explosive running the ball.”

The Eagles have used multiple quarterbacks throughout the season, including freshman Jaicere Bateman, who is 64-of-110 for 646 yards. Bridgewater is still working to find a consistent pass game before the weekend, but Lemn is confident that the team will continue to improve at the signal-caller position.

“We’re still searching for our pass game to be more efficient,” said Lemn. “We’ve been there before and I think that’s something in our future.”

The Eagles return to the field on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they face Washington & Lee on the road.

