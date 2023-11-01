Cream of the Crop
HPD introducing Dog Walk & Watch program

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has launched a new program aiming to reduce crime rates in the city, by asking pet owners or dog walkers to walk their dogs in their neighborhoods.

The Dog Walk & Watch program is an initiative used in communities around the country, backed by research that neighborhoods with more dogs often see significantly less violent crime.

HPD officer Rebecca Bechtel, with the Community Resource Unit, said residents who walk their dogs regularly are encouraged to attend a training session, where they will learn what to look for and what to do if they come across illegal activity.

“It’s not about a person going and doing anything. It’s just an extra set of eyes and ears, really two sets of eyes and ears at a time, and having those people and that dog look out for what’s going on and call us so that we can keep everybody’s neighborhood safer,” Bechtel said.

The first Dog Walk & Watch training session is on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. You can find more details on the location and application by clicking here.

