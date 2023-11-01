Cream of the Crop
Mountain View High School opens new playground for kids with disabilities

School playground.
School playground.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mountain View High School held a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the school’s newly built playground. The playground is designed for children with disabilities to be able to come together to play and learn in an inclusive environment.

The construction of the playground was made possible by a grant from the Moore Educational Trust.

“The kids in that classroom are absolutely amazing,” said Clayton Rice, a physical education teacher at Mountain View, who helped make this project happen. “They bring a smile to my face every day and to see them come out here and enjoy this space, means the absolute world to me.”

Rice hopes that more playgrounds can be built for kids with disabilities around the area.

Per a press release from Shenandoah County Public Schools:

This grant will help fund the creation of an outdoor adapted play and learning area where students with multiple and/or significant disabilities can come together with general education students to play and learn in a fun, inclusive environment. Project LEAP, Learning and Exploring through Activity and Play, is a dream of inclusivity for all students. Playing is an integral part of development that benefits problem solving, conflict resolution, fine and gross motor skills, independence, and creativity. But in most communities, play structures are not available to students as they age out of elementary school. Mountain View High School would like to set itself apart by providing an entirely inclusive area for both play and education, where all students, no matter what their disability, will be able to come together and interact with the equipment, peers, and activities.

