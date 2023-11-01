Much cooler into midweek

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures into the 30s and windy. Snow continues for the Alleghenies, mostly in the morning. Don’t be surprised if you see some flurries elsewhere. Feels like temperatures in the morning in the 20s, upper teens in typical cool spots. Clouds early and then decreasing later in the day. A very cold and windy day. West Virginia ridge tops and Allegheny Mountains likely to see a few snow showers, mostly during the morning. Decreasing clouds with highs only into the upper 30s to low 40s and windy, gusting 25-35 mph. Chilly during the evening with temperatures in the 40s and gradual clearing. Winds let up with sunset. Clear overnight and very cold. Lows into the low 20s. Upper teens for typical cool spots at the base of any terrain.

THURSDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will take a while to rise. A sunny afternoon but cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clear and cooling fast into the evening, dropping into the 40s. Clear night and very cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but once again temperatures will take a while to rise, so it will be a chilly morning. Afternoon highs into the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear into the evening and chilly with temperatures into the 50s. Staying clear and cold overnight with lows dipping into the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny during the morning and cold. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny for the day and mild with highs into the mid to upper 60s. A cool but calm evening with temperatures into the 50s. Mostly clear overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

MONDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and mostly sunny. Partly cloudy for the day and mild. Highs in the mid 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and cold overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

