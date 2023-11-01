November Weather Stats
Averages and extremes for the month
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following a chilly Halloween 2023, the start of November is even colder.
November 1st, 2023 will be challenging the coldest high temperature for the day with a forecast of 43°.
The average high temperature for the month is 56° and the average low is 33°.
The average rainfall for November is 2.60″, and an abundance of rain is needed across our area. A lack of rainfall over the last few months has lead to a worsening drought across the area.
The latest drought monitor as of 10-26-23 shows that several areas are still in a severe drought.
The wettest November on record for Dale Enterprise (a few miles west of Harrisonburg) and Staunton is 1985.
On the other hand, the driest November for Dale Enterprise was 1933 with just a trace of rain. For Staunton, the driest November on record was 1922 with just 0.19″.
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving later this month, the average high is 53° but the hottest high temperature is 77°, recorded in 1900.
