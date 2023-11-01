November Weather Stats

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following a chilly Halloween 2023, the start of November is even colder.

November 1st, 2023 will be challenging the coldest high temperature for the day with a forecast of 43°.

The high temperature on Nov. 1st, 2023 will be challenging the record coldest high. (Maxuser | WHSV)

The average high temperature for the month is 56° and the average low is 33°.

Weather averages and extremes for the month. (Maxuser | WHSV)

The average rainfall for November is 2.60″, and an abundance of rain is needed across our area. A lack of rainfall over the last few months has lead to a worsening drought across the area.

The latest drought monitor as of 10-26-23 shows that several areas are still in a severe drought.

Drought monitor across our area as of 10-26-23. (Maxuser | WHSV)

The wettest November on record for Dale Enterprise (a few miles west of Harrisonburg) and Staunton is 1985.

Novembers with the most rainfall on record. (Maxuser | WHSV)

On the other hand, the driest November for Dale Enterprise was 1933 with just a trace of rain. For Staunton, the driest November on record was 1922 with just 0.19″.

Novembers with the least rainfall on record. (Maxuser | WHSV)

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving later this month, the average high is 53° but the hottest high temperature is 77°, recorded in 1900.

Thanksgiving weather records. (Maxuser | WHSV)

