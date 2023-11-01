Officials advise caution with Halloween safety and mistaking cannabis edibles for candy

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Candy tampering is a common fear for many during the Halloween season. The Blue Ridge Poison Center said they want families to be aware and not afraid of trick-or-treating.

“Only go to events where you feel like you know the people who put the event on only let your children trick-or-treat and familiar neighborhoods or at homes where you know the people who live there and before they eat any of the candy they collect you should just look at it and make sure nothing looks suspicious like if it’s unwrapped or looks like it’s been messed with some way,” Blue Ridge Poison Center Education Coordinator Kristin Wenger said.

The Town of Dayton hosted a trick-or-treat in its office drive-thru during the daytime, and organizers said safety was their top priority.

“Children need to make sure that they walk on the sidewalk with all possible stay out of the railway when it gets dark out parents should make sure they have a flash glow stick — something like that to White so drivers and other people can see where they are,” Dayton Police Chief Justin Trout said.

Officials said candy tampering is not as big of a concern as getting cannabis edibles and not realizing it.

“Children can’t tell the difference, and to be honest a lot of adults have a hard time telling the difference. The products look so similar even the packaging looks similar so it can be easy to make a mistake if you’re not careful,” Wenger said.

Effects of children eating cannabis edibles include lowered I.Q. as well as problems with memory, learning, and behavior. Cases across the country went up to more than six thousand reported, according to the Blue Ridge Poison Center.

Officials say the best prevention of a poison emergency is to have POISON HELP's contact information on hand in case an accidental exposure. (American Association of Poison Control Centers)

“A small child shouldn’t be eating cannabis at all, because cannabis affects children differently than adults most kids who get into cannabis end up, needing to be hospitalized, because their symptoms are so severe,” Wenger said.

Dayton town authorities said Halloween can be good, clean fun if everyone is careful and aware of their surroundings.

“You know kids are excited during this time you get to dress up as their favorite characters they’re going around getting candy so kids will run out to the roadway, so drivers need to slow down and be cautious and keep an eye out for the young ones,” Chief Trout said.

Officials want the main focus for Halloween safety to be on what is happening rather than presumptions like razor blades in chocolate.

“The truth is it doesn’t really happen. There haven’t been any documented cases of such a thing in going back for decades, and usually any case like that that gets reported, turns out later on to be a hoax or a misunderstanding,” Wenger said.

Blue Ridge Poison Center representatives said they are here to help if there are any questions.

“We want parents and caretakers to understand they shouldn’t be afraid to call that number. The poison center is a confidential source of medical assistance,” Wenger said.

Calls for poison control can be made day and night at 1-800-222-1222.

