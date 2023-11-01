Rockingham County man arrested in malicious wounding case involving firework

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) says an 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly throwing an illegal firework into a crowd at an event in September.

According to the HFD, Grayson Smith, of Rockingham County, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance or agent or use of any explosive or fire, both felonies.

The HFD says on Sept. 23 in the 500 block of South Main Street, security camera footage showed a man allegedly throw a large illegal firework toward a gathering of people. The explosive detonated, seriously injuring one person, the HFD says.

This was an unnecessary and avoidable incident that resulted in permanent injuries to the victim,” HFD Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “I am extremely proud of our investigative team whose commitment to solving this case has made our community safer by taking a dangerous individual off our streets. HFD continues to extend its hope that the victim in this case will recover.”

Smith is being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond, and the HFD says no trial date has been set at this time.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-432-7703. Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.

