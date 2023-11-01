Rockingham County School Board District 4 Representative Race Preview

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Incumbent Dr. Charlette E. Mcquilkin is seeking reelection to represent District Four of Rockingham County School Board, but Sara Davis Horst is challenging her for the seat.

Both candidates said children are their biggest priority. WHSV asked what they would bring to the elected seat in alleviating the issue.

Challenger Sara Davis Horst said her mission was to make sure essential resources are available at all school levels.

“I’m advocating for a school resource officer in every elementary school. We had them already in our middle and in our high schools, but we now need them in our elementary schools,” Horst said.

Horst said that she spent two decades in teaching, whether as a teacher or a reading specialist. She said that her resignation from teaching allowed her to focus on her campaign.

“I know the areas where we can help our teachers better, and when teachers are happy, they have happy classrooms and happy classrooms have kids who are learning,” Horst said.

“I’m running because I want the very best for our students and our families in the school division. I believe, with my background and experience in education, my heart for parents, my heart for teachers, that we can work together and bring about some truly remarkable,” Horst said.

Dr. Charlette McQuilkin said she was an educator for 28 years before being a school board member. She said her focus is the district’s strategic plan if elected.

“We’re going to build this plan bottom up —meaning the community the people have a say in how we’re going to be focusing our schools for the next five years,” Dr. McQuilkin said.

Horst said her passion is for creating positive change that provides exceptional education.

“I have two unique perspectives of what’s going on in our schools and I’m passionate about students, doing what’s best for students. I’m passionate about, also, teachers and taking good care of our teachers, and having a really good partnership between teachers and parents,” Horst said.

Dr. McQuilkin said she wants to stay in office to continue making contributions after eight years on the board.

“I’m extraordinarily invested. I’m invested in this division; I’m invested in the students of this county, and I want to maintain, keep, and grow in Rockingham County so our students get the very best education that they possibly can,” Dr. McQuilkin said.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

