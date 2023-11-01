Shelter-in-place underway at Washington & Lee

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter-in-place is underway at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, according to the university’s Facebook page.

The page says law enforcement is on scene investigating reports of a possible threat to the campus, but that “Law enforcement has confirmed no active violence on campus at this time. Investigation ongoing. Out of abundance of caution, continue to shelter in place.”

Students who reside on campus but are currently off-campus may shelter in place at the Rockbridge County Courthouse at 20 S. Randolph St.

Law enforcement is conducting a building-by-building search of the campus, according to the university, which will “notify you when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.”

