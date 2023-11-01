Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Snowy Start to November for the Allegheny Mountains

Accumulating snow along US 33 over Allegheny Mountain, at the Pendleton/Randolph County Line.
Accumulating snow along US 33 over Allegheny Mountain, at the Pendleton/Randolph County Line.(Maxuser | Pendleton County Commission)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Locations in the Allegheny Mountains woke up to snow on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023.

Following a cold front, upslope snow showers were forecast from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the Alleghenies.

The flurries weren’t limited to the Alleghenies though, a light coating was seen in Middlebrook early Wednesday morning.

Light snow in Middlebrook November 1st
Light snow in Middlebrook November 1st(Maxuser | Tonya Chapman)

If you have any pictures of the snow or flurries, please feel free to share them here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those who knew her describe Sara as a beloved friend beyond comparison.
Softball player killed in Vine Street crash remembered
62-year-old Richard Brunk of Weyers Cave was arrested last June for the alleged murder of his...
Man charged with attempted murder for hire plot against Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say
Marty Seibel is the founder of Black Raven Paranormal based out of Staunton.
Talking with a Staunton paranormal investigator
The 611 was repaired in less than 24-hours after crew members realized there was a problem.
611 engine repaired for final weekend of excursions

Latest News

FloydFest24
FloydFest 2024 tickets on sale
Averages and extremes for the month.
November Weather Stats
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much cooler into midweek
Forbes Center holding holiday food drive in partnership with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank