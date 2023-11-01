Snowy Start to November for the Allegheny Mountains

(WHSV) - Locations in the Allegheny Mountains woke up to snow on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023.

Following a cold front, upslope snow showers were forecast from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the Alleghenies.

Light snow accumulations this morning!❄️

This is Rt. 48 near Bismarck, WV, Allegheny Mtn- US 33- along the Pendleton/Randolph County line, and North Fork Mtn west of Franklin pic.twitter.com/7A6SG3OB6B — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) November 1, 2023

The flurries weren’t limited to the Alleghenies though, a light coating was seen in Middlebrook early Wednesday morning.

Light snow in Middlebrook November 1st (Maxuser | Tonya Chapman)

If you have any pictures of the snow or flurries, please feel free to share them here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.