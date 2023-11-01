Snowy Start to November for the Allegheny Mountains
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Locations in the Allegheny Mountains woke up to snow on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023.
Following a cold front, upslope snow showers were forecast from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the Alleghenies.
The flurries weren’t limited to the Alleghenies though, a light coating was seen in Middlebrook early Wednesday morning.
If you have any pictures of the snow or flurries, please feel free to share them here.
