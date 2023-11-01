Staunton man in court for assaulting a police officer

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Jaydenn Freeman has been charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer after an alleged prison break attempt.

*WARNING* Details of this story are violent, read at your own discretion.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, on May 13, 2022, A female officer at Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) was doing her routine sweep of the holding block. While in her sweep, Freeman had caught the officer off guard and assaulted the officer. The two were in an altercation where Freeman pulled the officer’s hair, dragged her to the ground and stole her pepper spray off of her person. He later sprayed her with the pepper spray he stole from her.

The officer was taken to Augusta Health where she was treated for a concussion.

After assaulting the female officer, Freeman ran off into other secured parts of the building until he found himself at the showers. The attorney said he was cornered in the shower by five officers. Freeman proceeded to pepper spray all five officers until he was taken into custody. Whilst in this altercation, Freeman had told the officers that he “will never give up.”

At his first hearing, he was declared incompetent for trial after a psych evaluation. The court date was then continued four times until the plea hearing on Nov. 1, 2023.

Freeman is charged with:

One count of attempting to escape from jail (felony).

One count of disarming an officer (misdemeanor).

One count of a prisoner assaulting a prison employee (felony).

and Six counts of assault of a law enforcement officer (felony).

Freeman will have a pre-trial arraignment date on March 18, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. He is set to appear in front of a jury from April 10 to April 12, 2024. WHSV will keep you updated as we learn more.

