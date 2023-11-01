Staying safe on your commute after daylight saving time.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - AAA is offering tips for drivers to adjust to the brighter mornings and darker evenings coming after daylight saving time.

On Nov. 5, clocks will be set back an hour giving people an extra hour of sleep. However, AAA said this time change can often throw people’s schedules and rhythms off over the next couple of weeks.

Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic region, said drivers need to stay alert and take extra precautions before they hit the roads next week.

”We do get an hour back, that’s the cool part about being in the fall here,” Dean said. “The problem is that the hour we get back really throws a lot of things off. It can be a bit like having extended jet lag. Much more sun in the morning right after this happens and it’s much darker in the evenings.”

Dean also emphasized the importance of pedestrians adjusting to the new hours of light across the nation.

