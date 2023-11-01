US Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of sheriff’s deputies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted on two counts of attempted murder of a police officer has been arrested by US Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force has arrested Travis Devonte Fernatt, 25, of Crichton, Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

Fernatt was wanted out of Greenbrier County, WV for two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and a circuit court capias.

Fernatt was taken into custody by U.S Marshals on Beech Street in Ronceverte, Greenbrier County, on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m.

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, a Greenbrier County Deputy Sheriff attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a pickup truck for a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Greenbrier County.

The truck refused to stop and drove away from the deputy. The passenger of the truck, who was identified as Travis Devonte Fernatt, fired shots at two sheriff’s deputies behind him.

The driver and Fernatt got out of the truck and ran into the woods in the Bellburn area.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, West Virginia State Police, and The United States Marshals Service CUFFED Task Force investigated.

