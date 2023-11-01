Weyers Cave man accused of murdering brother appears in court

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Weyers Cave man accused of killing his brother and attempting to solicit the murder of the prosecutor in his case appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Richard Brunk is accused of murdering his older brother Ronald Brunk in June of 2022.

In the murder case, Brunk faces charges of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In a separate case, he also faces two charges of attempted murder for hire, one of which targeted the prosecutor in his murder case, Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst.

In court on Wednesday Brunk’s defense attorney made three motions, one for a competency evaluation of Brunk, one to recuse Garst from the murder case, and a third to have a change in venue for the case.

The defense argued that because Garst is a victim in the separate murder-for-hire case she should not be able to continue prosecuting the murder case.

The defense also argued the case should be moved out of Rockingham County because Garst is so well known locally and because the murder-for-hire case has been covered by multiple media outlets which it claimed could make it tough to find impartial jurors.

A Rockingham County Circuit Court Judge denied the motions for the recusal of Garst and a change of venue. The motion for a competency evaluation was continued until Friday, Nov. 3.

