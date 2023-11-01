Winchester Community Pantry shut down because of zoning violation

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Some people in Winchester are upset after the city forced a pop-up food pantry to shut down because of a zoning issue. The Community Pantry was started by two Winchester women who wanted to give back to the community, but for the moment it has been put on pause.

“We put it out there and put some food in it and we didn’t think people would be so immediately receptive to it. We thought maybe it would just be within the neighborhood but then we started getting more and more donations, we used my old greenhouse and then we got money donations from people and decided to buy something even bigger,” said Kaira Herder co-founder of the Community Pantry.

Herder and Sydney Christian started the Community Pantry eight months ago and had been operating it out of a structure placed in Herder’s front yard. The pantry allowed people to drop off and pick up food at any time, Christian and Herder also made food deliveries to people when needed.

“A lot of people mentioned that they’ve struggled getting food from the other pantries in town because of the hours, they can’t make it there because of work. So they liked coming to our pantry because they can come anytime at night and they’re able to come after work,” said Christian.

The pantry had helped fill a need in the Winchester community.

“It depends on the day but there are probably at least 15 or so people a day that will come by and get food. Not only that but we also offer to pick up food for people who want to donate but don’t want to take the time or whatever. A lot of people say ‘I’m glad that you’re able to come get this, I was just going to throw it all away’ so that also means a lot of food is going to go back to being wasted again because people don’t necessarily have the time to get it other places or even know a resource to take it to,” said Christian.

However, over the weekend the city notified Herder that she would have to take the pantry down because it violated the city’s zoning ordinance for residential homes.

“I got a letter in the mail saying that it was a zoning violation, that it’s only something that churches and certain places like that are allowed to do. So I immediately took it down that day,” said Herder.

Herder said she still has a lot of food on hand that she is looking to give out in the coming days.

“I still have a large amount of food, it’s all stocked up in my carport now. Hopefully, in the coming days, I’m going to try to set up things for people to just come by and pick some stuff up and try to get rid of the supply I have just sitting out there right now until we figure everything out,” she said.

The Community Pantry is now looking to move forward and become an official organization by applying for 501c non-profit status and looking to find a new permanent location.

WHSV spoke with City of Winchester Communications Director Kit Redmer on Wednesday. He said that while the city commends the Community Pantry for helping those in need, the city code is strict and city staff must enforce it.

He said the issue was brought to the city’s attention after a neighbor made a complaint as there are concerns about people coming and going in the neighborhood.

City Zoning Ordinance 18-10-9 does not allow for accessory structures in front of residential homes and the use of the structure (dropping off and picking up food) is also not allowed on residential properties.

Redmer said the city has encouraged the Community Pantry to partner with a church, business, or other nonprofit to continue its operation.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Community Pantry or helping out can join its Facebook group here.

