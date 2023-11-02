Alzheimer’s Association talks about importance of National Caregivers Month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Whether it’s professional or in-home, caretakers play a vital role in maintaining the health and everyday life of those in their care.

Nov is recognized as National Caregivers Month, the Alzheimer’s Association said caregivers can often be overlooked while caring for others.

“A caregiver for someone living with dementia, that changes on a daily basis, with a mild cognitive impairment, we never know what each day is going to bring so a caregiver that provides care to someone living with dementia is what I call an unsung hero,” Rachel Lawson, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association said.

However, they say it’s important to support caregivers just as much as those they are caring for.

”Maybe they need that extra layer of support but they’re just not sure where to go or who to turn to they can reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association and we can connect them to community resources ... one of the most powerful things that I think we offer at the Alzheimer’s Association, specifically for our caregivers is support groups,” Lawson said.

Lawson said if you are a caregiver in need of help or support, reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association or any local community services board.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Harrisonburg is this Saturday.

