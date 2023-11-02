Cream of the Crop
Britney Spears' childhood home is up for sale

The home has 2,300 square feet of living space. (Source: zillow.com)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT
(CNN) – Britney Spears’ childhood home is on the market.

The property in Kentwood, Louisiana has been listed for $1.2 million – a 336% increase from when it was last sold just two years ago.

The house last sold for $275,000 in February 2021.

According to the real estate listing, the home has 2,300 square feet of living space. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The listing calls it a “piece of pop culture history” featuring Spears’ original dance studio and home furnishings.

