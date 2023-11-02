Cream of the Crop
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America

FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first day of reopening to members and pass holders in Valencia, Calif., on April 1, 2021. Cedar Fair and Six Flags Entertainment Corp. are merging, creating an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 states and three countries. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - Cedar Fair and Six Flags Entertainment Corp. are merging, creating an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 states and three countries.

The combined company will include 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Cedar Fair unitholders will receive one share of common stock in the combined company for each unit owned, while Six Flags shareholders will receive 0.5800 shares of stock in the combined company for each share owned.

The company’s newly formed board will include six directors from Cedar Fair and six directors from Six Flags.

The business will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will keep significant finance and administrative operations in Sandusky, Ohio, where Cedar Fair is based.

Once the deal closes, the combined company will operate under the name Six Flags and trade under the ticker symbol “FUN” on the New York Stock Exchange.

The transaction is targeted to close in the first half of next year. It still needs approval from Six Flags shareholders.

