Central Shenandoah Health District opens Waynesboro office in new location

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Laura Lee Wight, Population Health Manager for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said the previous location on 12th street closed when the lease ended in 2022

While the location there was closed, people in Waynesboro were able to receive services at the location in Staunton.

“We also had some pop up clinics with some local community centers like the Embrace Community Center throughout the year to offer some immunization services and STI testing throughout the year,” said Wight.

Wight added they still have the option to visit the Staunton office or go to the Waynesboro office.

The Central Shenandoah Health District is a state entity, it had to work with the Virginia Department of General Services to follow state guidelines when looking for a new location.

“To essentially put out a request for proposals for rental locations, once we received those proposals we then looked to see which rental locations met our needs and were fiscally responsible,” said Wight.

Wight said if you have been receiving services from the Staunton office and want to change to the Waynesboro office, you do not have to take any extra action, just make an appointment.

“If you would like to receive any services here at the Waynesboro location, please go ahead and call to make an appointment the number is (540) 949-0137.” said Wight.

The services offered at the Waynesboro office are similar to the ones at other district offices, Wight said, these services include vital records, STI testing and treatment, and vaccines.

The new office is located at 540 Lew Dewitt Blvd. in Waynesboro.

