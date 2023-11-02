Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg announces change to Early Voting venue

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg has announced a change in Early Voting for the remainder of the Early Voting period.

According to the city’s Voter Registrar, Early Voting has moved from the City Hall Atrium to Council Chambers because of the cold temperatures. Voters will enter Council Chambers from the exterior City Hall entrance.

Early Voting takes place from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and the final day of Early Voting is Saturday, November 4, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The Harrisonburg Voter Registrar says the change will not impact curbside voting during the Early Voting period, or voting on Election Day.

