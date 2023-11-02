JMU’s Stephens proving he’s swiss army knife for Dukes offensive line

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison’s Tyler Stephens is one of the most versatile offensive lineman in the country.

The Dukes offensive lineman began the season as the starting left guard. After right tackle Nick Kidwell was lost for the season at Utah State, Stephens shifted to right tackle. However, Stephens is shifting positions again after left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt was lost for the season after the win against Old Dominion.

Stephens spent time at left tackle in the past. He’s a player that takes pride in his versatility.

It sucks that we have to shuffle around for the reason we do but we’re excited to all take a piece of the work and absorb our new role and work to be the best starting five that we can,” said Stephens.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti values what Stephens brings on the field but also what he brings off the field.

“You can see him really growing into the role, sort of a leadership role on that line a little bit with Nick gone,” said Cignetti. “He’s been playing with a tenacious edge which is great to see.”

The Dukes take on Georgia State Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

