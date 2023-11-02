Liberty Street Mercantile opens in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The building at 76 W Gay Street in downtown Harrisonburg was formerly a mercantile exchange called Harrisonburg Grocery, now it is home to a collection of shops called Liberty St. Mercantile.

“It’s a historic tax credit renovation so maintained a lot of the features you see here, the post and beam was really beautiful so preserved all those details,” Owner Kirsten Moore said.

Moore, who also owns Magpie Diner just across the street from Liberty Street Mercantile, said the collective’s main shops got settled in just before JMU’s homecoming in October.

“Now we’re gonna start filling in with the smaller kiosk shops that will line the hallways. There’s gonna be a coffee shop downstairs there’s an event space upstairs too that’s already being booked so it’s super exciting,” Moore said.

The shops include Asdelia Mae Boutique, Living Room Collective, withSimplicity, Hott Apiary, OASIS Fine Art & Craft, rocktownyarn, Rootstock Wine Bar VA, and Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters.

Moore said many of the businesses are new including Parentheses Books, an independent bookstore owned by Amanda Friss, who said she learned a few lessons during the process of becoming a first-time business owner.

“It’s not as easy as just thinking of an idea and opening a door and putting some things in a space. I’m very grateful for the local support. Independent bookstores in general cannot survive without the support of the communities that they’re in and everyone’s been very supportive,” Friss said.

Moore said she hopes that support continues and helps Liberty Street Mercantile and the businesses within it thrive.

“I always think things are better strength in numbers. I think that’s how communities function and how we like to interact with each other as humans. So having each other to support each other, instead of just going to one store you’re going to ten stores. I think it’s going to be a really neat synergy here, and also giving people a place to get started and hopefully one day they’ll outgrow us but I think it’s a really fun way to start a market,” Moore said.

Liberty Street Mercantile opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Hours vary by business, and you can learn more about the shops here.

