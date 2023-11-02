Cream of the Crop
Man arrested in Fishersville for breaking into home

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -Wednesday night around 7:00 PM, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pinnacle Drive in Fishersville to assist Augusta County Fire and Rescue for a man threatening to jump from a fourth story window.

The initial investigation determined that prior to hanging out of the building, he pulled a fire alarm inside the building, and also sprayed an individual with a fire extinguisher.

Police determined the man also broke into a home at this location which was the same residence that the man was threatening to jump from.

After negotiating with the man for approximately an hour, deputies were able to take the suspect into custody.

62-year-old, David Andrew Bell, of Staunton was subsequently arrested and charged with:

18.2-92- Felony Break and Enter an occupied home with the intent to commit a misdemeanor

18.2-91- Felony Break and Enter a dwelling at night

18.2-52- Felony Malicious Injury by caustic substance

18.2-121- Misdemeanor Enter a property for the purposes of damaging the contents

18.2-415- Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct

18.2-151.1- Misdemeanor injure, destroy, remove or tamper with the operation of equipment used for fighting fires.

Bell is being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond. A picture of Bell is not available at this time.

