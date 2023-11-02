Open Doors gets $27,000 donation from Denton Family Foundation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday in Harrisonburg Open Doors low-barrier homeless shelter received a $27,000 check from the Denton Family Foundation. The money was raised during the 21st Denton Family Foundation Golf Classic in October, it will go to help Open Doors operate during its thermal shelter season.

“Transportation and personnel continue to be our largest expenses, it takes a lot of people to make the shelter operate but also with supplies that we provide, ensuring that our folks have what they need. When donations don’t cover it we do ensure folks have the items that are needed during the cold months,” said Open Doors Executive Director Nate Riddle.

The shelter will begin operating on Monday, Nov. 6 at Dayton United Methodist Church. Shelter guests are asked to check in at Liberty Park in Harrisonburg where they will be picked up by a bus at 6 p.m.

“The first couple nights we’re typically not at capacity just because the word hasn’t gotten out completely. It also depends on how cold it is, some people may still fair the elements but we expect within the first couple of weeks we’ll get up to 40 individuals a night,” said Riddle.

Open Doors will rotate between locations throughout the thermal season on a week-to-week basis. It is still looking for a host for the week of March 18-24, any organization willing to host the shelter is asked to contact Open Doors.

“Homelessness takes the whole community, it’s an all-in approach that is required. Homelessness impacts all of us every day and all of us are at risk of that, most of us are at risk of that. So we really look forward to partnering with the community at large and continuing these services,” said Riddle.

This will likely be Open Doors last season using the rotating model as construction is underway on Harrisonburg’s Homeless Services Center. The expectation is that it will be complete by next November and Open Doors is optimistic that the city will select it to operate the facility.

“We are really excited for the stability this will bring, this wrap-around center for the daytime drop-in facilities. This will allow us to have a great impact, to grow partnerships with these great organizations in our community to really make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring in our community,” said Riddle.

