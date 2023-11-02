Cream of the Crop
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Crimora Park

Sign and map for the Crimora Park South River Access
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - Andy Wells, Director of Parks and Recreation for Augusta County, said it was easier to have public access at Crimora Park because there was already an existing county-owned park .

”It worked out here very well because there was already an existing park owned by the county to be able to do that. I think the key is that there is always an interest in having but it what you can be a steward of as a government agency as a public agency. making sure you have the resources to adequately take care of that,” said Wells.

He said it made sense for Augusta County to look at ways to improve public access points, as there are public access sites to the South River in Waynesboro.

“In talking to them and collaborating with them, they laid a good model for us to follow and so we explored those opportunities,” said Wells.

Wells encourages people to explore the South River, whether it be boating, fishing, or taking in the views.

The County is interested in exploring more ways to increase public access to its waterways.

