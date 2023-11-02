Rockingham County School Board District 2 race preview

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The incumbent for the Rockingham County School Board District 2 seat, Lowell Fulk, is not seeking re-election.

This leaves three candidates running for the open seat.

District 2 represents Singers Glen, Edom, Dayton, Mount Clinton and Silver Lake.

With a background in public safety – school safety is at the forefront of Ashley Burgoyne’s campaign.

“Our physical safety is really important to me I think school resource officers are just the most valuable asset we can have in our schools when it comes to safety and I would love to see and my goal and my push is going to be for school resource officers in all the schools,” Burgoyne said.

Having children in RCPS and being a substitute teacher Burgoyne got to see firsthand why she wanted to run.

“I think this is a really good opportunity to be the voice of the parents, to advocate for them, to speak on their behalf,” Burgoyne said.

Burgoyne said transparency between the board and parents is important to her.

Larry Chico is also running for the District 2 seat. A previous teacher and now grandfather to students in RCPS, Chico said he was worried about the direction some things were heading.

“School safety is a big deal,” Chico said. “Most people tend to think of that in terms of physical safety, which is certainly important, and we need to address that, but I think of it in more broad terms because of some of the things that are happening in our culture, and we have situations and settings in schools that aren’t very safe emotionally for kids,” Chico said.

Chico also said parent transparency is something he wants to address if elected.

“The parents are often, they’re not necessarily aware of what their student is experiencing at school, and I think that changed significantly when COVID happened parents became more aware and that caused some concerns … I would want to work toward a place where there’s better communication with parents and they’re informed about what’s happening with their kids,” Chico said.

The final candidate in this race is Amber Ham. She said running wasn’t actually a plan of her own, however, people asked her to about two years ago after she kept coming to school board meetings.

“I want to prioritize high-quality education because the kids need to learn, I also want to prioritize mental health because our kids need to be supported, I want to value and support our educators that include all Rockingham County employees I also want to provide visionary leadership,” Ham said. “I also want to make sure we create a holistic school safety plan.”

Ham said she wants a community where they can communicate and collaborate with.

When asked about there being no incumbent for this position, Ham said she thinks the new board may be young but experienced.

“There might be some young board members, but we’re experienced so I think for me I’m going to look at things we’re doing well,” Ham said. “I’m going to look at things we’re doing well Rockingham County Schools is an amazing school and that’s why people come here.”

Election Day is Nov 7.

