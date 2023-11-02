Cream of the Crop
SAW organization gives Thanksgiving meals and coats to families in need

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Neighbor Bridge is donating Thanksgiving ingredients to families in need and have a traveling coat closet to give out coats.

Trisha Fillion, Co-Founder of The Neighbor Bridge, said community members can donate coats at their pop-ups, which will be added to the traveling coat closet. This is the Neighbor Bridges’ first year doing the traveling coat closet.

“We all have coats in our closet, that we have been holding onto for years, now you can donate them, and people that need them, can have them,” said Fillion.

Fillion said as neighbors, we all have a jacket that you can give to those in need.

”Its a basic human right to be warm when it is freezing cold outside and I think as neighbors we all have a jacket we can give to those in need,” said Fillion.

She said they have gotten around 150 coats donated, and they more coming in daily.

The traveling coat closet is spending its first week at the Augusta County Public Library in Fishersville.

This is The Neighbor Bridge’s fifth year doing SWAT, which stands for Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, Thanks-gifting said Fillion.

They provide 100 families, the ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal for their families, said Families.

“We are still in need of financial donations, we are about 75% at our goal, we are still in need of $5,000.00. What it goes toward is not only the Thanksgiving meals, but we also provide new winter jackets to all of the children on the list. We also supply diapers and wipes,” said Fillion.

Fillion said Thanksgiving for a lot of people is a really happy time, but for a lot of our neighbors, the holidays can be a very stressful time.

“There was often times for us ourselves like if you had to have thanksgiving, it is thanksgiving time you and you do not have a meal for yourself so you are going to taking away from your regular groceries or you will go without,” said Fillion.

Fillion said have community partners who help them find families. Families can go to their website to fill out an application to receive a Thanksgiving meal.

