Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter and St. Paul’s Church partner to provide temporary housing for homeless

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter works to prevent homelessness in the Northern Valley by providing financial assistance and housing resources. Now it’s partnered with St. Paul’s United Church of Christ to provide a new temporary shelter option in Woodstock.

“It’s going to give us a more affordable option when we’re placing people in hotels, that gets expensive and a hotel is not a home environment. So when we’re able to have a home where they can cook, they feel comfortable and safe and more able to work on their goals moving forward, that’s really where the big help is going to come from,” said Katie Furneisen, Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter Executive Director.

During the COVID pandemic, Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter partnered with Family Promise and Response to begin leasing properties to shelter the unhoused as part of the scattered site shelters program. Now it’s gearing up to further that work.

“Shenandoah County is small. I’m sure when you drove here you didn’t see panhandlers or people that might appear homeless, so what we have here in the rural area is more what we consider hidden homeless. We have a lot of people that are living in dispersed camping sites,” said Furneisen.

While it may not be as visible as it is in urban areas homelessness is a problem in rural areas like Page and Shenandoah Counties.

“We just recently had a property that was bought by a new owner and when the new owner came in there were 15 different households squatting inside that building. The situation that we have here is more hidden homeless. It’s not visible in your face but there are people here that are more often doubled up with other people, so we have multiple families living in one unit or people that are living out in campgrounds that you might not think are homeless but they are,” said Furneisen.

The Alliance had been looking for more locations for scattered site shelters when it met with leaders from St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Woodstock.

“We had this house available that had been empty, it was sitting empty not doing anything for anyone and we had to figure out what we could possibly do with it. When I heard Katie talking about this program it was like ‘this is a marriage made in heaven,” said Reverend Anne Findlay-Chamberlain, of St. Paul’s Church. “They manage the program, we are not social workers so they handle that, but we have the building so in my mind that’s just a perfect fit for our ministry.

Through the partnership, the alliance and the church have turned an old three-bedroom sexton house in Woodstock into a temporary home for alliance clients. Rev. Findlay-Chamberlain said that many people had a hand in bringing the project to life.

“We have a member who did a huge amount of work, Tom Snarr but also a woman from Pennsylvania who got kind of an itch to help homeless people, so she’s been down here helping with renovations. We had church members cleaning, collecting materials for the house, and the obviously money because a house doesn’t get renovated without cash,” she said.

The goal is for the house to fill a gap in services in Shenandoah County.

“Response is able to help single women who might be escaping a domestic violence situation and Family Promise helps families. So we’re trying to help folks that might not fit into that category, so couples that might be working on getting their children back or single adults or single men,” said Furneisen.

The alliance and the church hope that the house will provide a place where people feel safe and cared for as they work to meet their housing and financial goals.

“The way the world is right now, it’s kind of a really messy place and there are things that we can’t do to fix that. But we can do something that’s good and loving and helpful here and that’s a shot in the arm for us,” said Findlay-Chamberlain.

The goal is to begin admitting clients to the home soon. There they will also have case management to work on achieving housing and financial goals so that they are set up for success when they leave.

