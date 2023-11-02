Staunton City Council Race Preview

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Terry Holmes’ city council seat is up election, and he announced he will not be running for reelection.

Holmes said that he has been on city council for 9 years and served this last term on a interim basis. He said he is not seeking reelection because he wanted to see new people get involved in local government.

The two candidates running for his seat are Adam Campbell and Wilson Fauber.

Campbell said his family moved to Staunton about 10 years ago, and wanted to do more for the community.

“This is has been an amazing community and I think a community of this scale and character, brings out a desire to want to give back to the community,” said Campbell.

Campbell said this is his first time running for local government.

“Given my professional job, I am very involved with local government, the public sector already. I already had a lot of experience with how local governments work. I think that already gave me a leg up in this process. With that, this campaign has been an amazing process from a learning standpoint,” said Campbell.

Campbell said he wants to improve communication between the city and the citizens, having more local and regional collaborations to on issues in the area.

“I am a big believer in investments in the public space and making sure those city investments and public dollars both provide the maximum benefit possible for all members of our community but also looking for ways to stretch our local revenue by looking at grants in the state and federal level,” said Campbell.

Wilson Fauber said he has lived his whole life in Staunton. This is his first time running for public office and his love for Staunton is the reason he wants to make a difference.

“I believe that I have a voice for the blue collar workers in the city, and they have a lot of concerns about what is happening in the city, especially around taxes,” said Fauber.

Fauber said the number one of issue is real estate taxes and how it impacts the people living in Staunton.

“Even though the tax rate in Staunton is 89 cents per 100, people are paying record taxes, the blue collar workers are having a very difficult time with a high cost of goods and services and many people are struggling to make their payments,” said Fauber.

Fauber said one of the biggest surprises he ran into during his city council campaign is the division among the citizens of Staunton.

“I did not realize that it was so heated, that I have come to learn that it is, so that has been difficult,” said Fauber.

Early voting is underway, but election night will is Tuesday, November 7.

