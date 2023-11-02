Staunton reservoir more than nine feet below overfill line

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Water levels in the reservoir are more than nine feet below the overfill line.

The Staunton Dam is one of the main water sources Staunton Public Works uses to provide water access to people in the Queen City. Jeff Johnston, director of Staunton Public Works, said the water levels are lower than the city would want, but it hasn’t crossed a dangerous threshold yet.

“There are procedures that will come into play should those levels drop even further; they certainly have been lower than this in the past so we know what to do. Should the need for any additional actions from the public we will be sure to share those with the public,” He said. “It’s of concern but not unprecedented. We’ll make sure to keep a close eye on it.”

Johnston said it is hard to predict the amount of water that is in the reservoir. He said the levels in early November of 2023 match the amount of water in the dam at the same time in 2022. However, he said by Thanksgiving, the dam was overflowing. He said the actual city can have heavy rain, but the reservoir will remain unchanged since it is located in the mountains.

Johnston said public works have multiple accesses to help mitigate some of the issues related to low precipitation.

”It’s important as a water utility to multiple water sources for this reason. When there are concerns or issues with one, you can still provide water to all of your citizens,” Johnston said. “Now that said, it’s never a bad idea to conserve water and we appreciate all the efforts folks are making to cut back on their water use.”

Currently, the city is still asking residents to partake in voluntary water conservation measures. These include strategically running washers and dishwashers when they are full, limiting the amount of water used in gardens and shorter showers. You can find up-to-date information about the city’s guidelines and any changes on the public work’s website.

Though these recommendations are from Augusta Water, here are some ways people can conserve water. Johnston said voluntary water conservation not only helps the city’s supply, it helps lower water bills for residents every month.

