Toyota Press Pass: JMU looks to corral Georgia State run game

(WHSV) - James Madison puts their 8-0 record on the line this weekend when they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia State. The Dukes are only one of eight undefeated teams left in FBS.

JMU is still ranked as they sit at No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll while also sitting at No. 24 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Georgia State enters the contest with a 6-2 record, which includes a 3-2 mark in Sun Belt play. The Panthers have enjoyed a couple extra days of rest. Their last game was at Georgia Southern on Oct. 26, a Thursday night game the Panthers lost 44-27.

The strength of Georgia State is their running game. The Panthers are first in the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game. They average 191.1 yards per game. Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll ran for a career-high 208 yards against Georgia Southern. Carroll ranks second in FBS in rushing with 1,060 yards.

However, JMU’s strength is their run defense. The Dukes have only allowed 391 yards on the ground this season. They possess the top-ranked run defense in the country.

Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger leads the Panthers attack. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who ranks second in the Sun Belt in completion percentage. Grainger has 12 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns.

Kickoff on Saturday afternoon is at 3:30 p.m.

Dukes recognized

Defensive end Jalen Green was named the Walter Camp Foundation Football Bowl Subdivision Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Old Dominion Green had a career-high nine tackles with three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Defensive back D’Angelo Ponds is one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, which is presented to the top freshman in college football.

