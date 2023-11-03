Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue race preview

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue race will see a familiar face in Augusta County.

Democratic candidate Tracy Pyles, a former supervisor on the Board of Supervisors, will face off against Republican challenger, George Price. The current commissioner, Jean Shrewsbury, will not be running again.

Tracy Pyles is advocating for the commissioners’ position to act on it’s own accord, rather than be a supporting role for the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

“Honest revenue projections is something we have to do and they have been left up to the Board of Supervisors instead of the commissioner of revenue. In doing that, they have put lowball estimates on what they can spend,” Pyles said.

Pyles also wants to change the date the personal property taxes are paid. Currently, the taxes are taken in the first week of December. Pyles wants to change the date to March 1.

Pyles said his experience on the board and the things that have changed since he left five years ago will help guide changes for tax rates in the county.

After multiple attempts to contact George Price, WHSV was not able to hear his stance on the election.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.