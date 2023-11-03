Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue race preview

(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue race will see a familiar face in Augusta County.

Democratic candidate Tracy Pyles, a former supervisor on the Board of Supervisors, will face off against Republican challenger, George Price. The current commissioner, Jean Shrewsbury, will not be running again.

Tracy Pyles is advocating for the commissioners’ position to act on it’s own accord, rather than be a supporting role for the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

“Honest revenue projections is something we have to do and they have been left up to the Board of Supervisors instead of the commissioner of revenue. In doing that, they have put lowball estimates on what they can spend,” Pyles said.

Pyles also wants to change the date the personal property taxes are paid. Currently, the taxes are taken in the first week of December. Pyles wants to change the date to March 1.

Pyles said his experience on the board and the things that have changed since he left five years ago will help guide changes for tax rates in the county.

After multiple attempts to contact George Price, WHSV was not able to hear his stance on the election.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrests Laryn Olivia Weeks after an alleged assault at...
Substitute teacher arrested in Augusta County
Stock photo
Man arrested in Fishersville for breaking into home
The building, located at 76 W Gay St. has transformed into a collective of small businesses, a...
Liberty Street Mercantile opens in downtown Harrisonburg
Jaydenn Freeman has been charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer after an...
Staunton man in court for assaulting a police officer
Grayson Smith turned himself in at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, according to the...
Rockingham County man arrested in malicious wounding case involving firework

Latest News

The motive is to prevent improper care from reaching extreme mistreatment
Waynesboro Animal Control offers animal care tips in colder weather
Timothy Swortzel and Mykell Alleman competing for the Augusta County School Board Wayne...
Augusta County School Board Wayne District Race Preview
Holiday shopping. | Credit: WHSV
BBB gives tips on early holiday shopping
Crash causes delays on I-81 S near Harrisonburg