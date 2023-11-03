Augusta County School Board holds official reprimand following Collins outburst

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday night, the Augusta County School Board held a special meeting to discuss chairman Nick Collins’s outburst at a candidate forum last month.

Donna Wells, vice chair of the Augusta County School Board said the meeting was called at the request of the board members.

Wells said at the candidate forum, there were audience members who had been heckling throughout the night.

“She just kept talking over him and the moderator did not tell her to stop or anything else so it got to the point where Mr. Collins had had enough and he spoke to her and asked her to please shut up so that he could finish,” Wells said.

An official reprimand was made Wednesday night and a motion to accept it was presented and passed.

Board members were allowed to comment their thoughts on the issue.

However, that wasn’t enough for some in attendance. After the special called meeting was adjourned some audience members began calling for Collins to step down as chairman of the Augusta County School Board.

”Several people had written and immediately they wanted Mr. Collins to step down as Chairman, it was his decision that he was not going to ... he wouldn’t step down as chairman,” Wells said. “When asked tonight if he was going to make an apology he said no.”

During Wednesday’s regularly scheduled school board meeting, the public was allowed to make comments during the delegations period.

Collins stated as he left the special meeting that he was “not going to communicate with anyone.”

He is running for re-election in this year’s race.

